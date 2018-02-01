An experience most Houstonians never want to relive will soon reportedly be hitting the big screen as Harvey the movie.

According to directors, filming is set to begin in Houston February 17, 2018, and the project is expected to take 10 to 14 days to film.





Movie being made about Hurricane Harvey https://t.co/D2sXkyLJes pic.twitter.com/wgcpjaKhSr — Houston Informer (@houstoninformer) January 31, 2018

RELATED: The numbers are in on Harvey’s total impact, and they blow all previous gulf storms out of the water

Reports show Houston-based production company Street Corner Films is backing the film, which they say they hope to release around the anniversary of Harvey.

Top billing of the film reportedly includes actors Antrone Harris, who you may know from Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva,” April Grant, Cara Cochran and Tabitha Grant.

The film’s story follows multiple characters spread throughout the city, including neighbors at a flooded apartment complex and the real-life loss of the Saldivar family.

As Rare previously reported, six members of the Saldivar family tragically passed when Greens Bayou washed away the van carrying them to higher ground.

Authorities said only one family member survived, escaping as the floodwaters submerged the vehicle.

The survivor Sammy Saldivar will reportedly play himself in the role, alongside his brother Ric Saldivar.

Producer and casting director Nkem Denchukwu said she experienced Harvey firsthand, spending four days stuck inside her home, nearly running out of food.

She spoke with reporters about the message of the film, which she said centers around people across the city coming together to help one another during the tragic flooding:

“People coming together, that’s exactly what it’s about,” Denchukwu said in the interview with KHOU.

Shooting is set to take place at various locations across the city, permit requests show.

I don’t know how to feel about this Hurricane Harvey movie that’s coming out. How accurate will they make Houston look? — Roy Alejandro Garza (@roygarzadaw) January 31, 2018

RELATED: Harvey floodwaters take the lives of six family members escaping to higher ground

Michael Sterling reportedly wrote the screenplay for the film back in September after the storm; he will also be a part of directing the feature length film.

Sterling previously directed indie film “Behind De Pole” — also filmed in Houston, going on to win an award for “Houston’s Hottest Video Director,” according to his IMDb page.

Announcements come after MovieMaker named Houston as one of the 15 Best Places to Live and Work as a Movie Maker in 2018.

Good luck to the cast and crew.