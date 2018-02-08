Police said they became forced to close lanes in both directions near Almeda and 288 on the city’s south side for hours this morning after a fatal three-vehicle wreck.
The incident reportedly occurred around 6:00 a.m. when a Volvo allegedly crossed the median, swerving into an oncoming 18-wheeler near the 1400 block of Almeda at Reed Road.
Witnesses said the big rig, trying to avoid the oncoming car, hit a Toyota Tacoma truck before ending up in a ditch.
The driver of the Volvo reportedly died at the scene, and the big-rig driver received a transport to Memorial Hermann with minor injuries.
Investigators said the Tacoma driver walked away from the incident uninjured, but went to a private doctor for an evaluation.
“It’s a real bad scene,” Houston Police Department Lt. Paul George said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.
It is unknown why the driver of the Volvo crossed into oncoming traffic.
This is a developing story.