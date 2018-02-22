If you like to have a good time, then Texas may be a great state for you.

In a recent Wallethub study, the financial gurus examined which states are the most sinful, as our vices can also cost us big bucks.





To rank the 50 states in their 2018’s Most Sinful States in America, Wallethub examined 38 immoral behaviors to see which state scored the naughtiest.

According to its text, experts considered everything from sins many consider to be fun, like those contributing to the billion-dollar industries of gambling and drinking, to destructive sins, such as violent crime.

Analysts then ranked each state across seven categories: 1) Anger and Hatred; 2) Jealousy; 3) Excesses and Vices; 4) Greed; 5) Lust; 6) Vanity; and 7) Laziness.

Once researchers considered all the factors, Texas reportedly ended up in the 4th place spot on the nationwide list, proving the Lone Star State is just a bit naughty.

Perhaps ironically, however, the state claiming it’s always bigger and better ranked 43red for “excesses and vices,” suggesting Texans might be going home more often than they go big.

On a similar note, Texas ranked 7th in both vanity and jealousy, but, let’s get real, every Texan knows their state is the best.

And our alleged reputation for being boastful is clearly something outsiders don’t always understand:

Happy Sock Sunday! This one is dedicated to the best country in the United States. Our beloved, Texas. #texas #sockgame pic.twitter.com/77SAJJB5oK — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) February 18, 2018

Texas is LITERALLY the best state, not an opinion it’s a fact — lilly luna (@lillylunaa___) February 19, 2018

Letting people know why Texas is the best state is my favorite hobby — Lil Rickert (@QuintRickert) February 20, 2018

But, if you’ve got it, you might as well flaunt it. Besides, it’s not bragging if it’s true.

Additionally, the Lone Star State shines when it comes to lust, with the state ranking first in the nation in this category.

According to Wallethub, the top 3 most sinful states include Florida, California and Nevada.

Clutch, Crush and Sin City – Texas style? You decide, Houston!

