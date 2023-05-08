Anheuser-Bush Dumps Marketing Firm Behind Dylan Mulvaney Campaign

Nobody seems to have suffered the impact of a marketing campaign that’s backfired quite like Anheuser-Busch.

As we relayed here, the beer-maker has struggled mightily since bringing on transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a key spokesperson for Bud Light. Sales have hit new lows and controversy has run rampant.

Most recently, Anheuser-Busch has placed two of its top marketing executives on leave as a result of the failed crusade, as we relayed here.

Now, the company has parted ways with the firm that decided using Mulvaney would be a good idea, as relayed by the New York Post.

Worse, this marketing disaster isn’t only impacting sales for those who are against the promotion of Mulvaney. Just recently, a gay bar in Chicago stopped selling Bud Light for distancing itself from the transgender star.

So everyone, it seems, is fed up with Anheuser-Busch, regardless of how they feel about Mulvaney as a spokesperson.

That, kids, is what is known as a really bad idea.

For the record, Anheuser-Busch did not reveal the name of the marketing company that recommended Mulvaney. All we can really say is that firm likely won’t be used again. Not after the manner in which it totally botched this job.

Interestingly, Anheuser-Busch recently released a new ad, this one featuring a horse running and touting the company’s patriotism.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the ad’s narrator insists. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

Needless to say, the reaction to the latest ad were mixed. But for Bud Light, “mixed” sure is a lot better than what’s been going on lately.