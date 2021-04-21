The death of George Floyd last summer ignited protests around the country as Americans grappled vocally with law enforcement’s excessive use of force against black people. Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. The entire incident was caught on video, then shared on social media. Floyd’s death reopened conversations about systemic racism, spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement. And now Chauvin has been found guilty in the murder of George Floyd on all counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Over the past year, many celebs have also been vocal in the fight against police brutality. And after a tense murder trial, Chauvin’s guilty verdict proved to be a cause for celebration for so many: from Minnesota to California, and beyond. And in the wake of more recent police killings — Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Ma’khia Bryant — it looks like stars will continue to utilize their platforms for activist causes. Here are just a few of the social media reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
Whoopi Goldberg
“George Floyd is still gone,” Whoopi Goldberg pointed out solemnly.
Cher
Cher was in hot water over a previous tweet about hypothetically intervening in the death of George Floyd. But Cher does not remain quiet for long, on any issue. Yesterday she shared a celebratory message on her (somewhat infamous) Twitter.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Community star Yvette Nicole Brown pointed out the highs and devastating lows of this complex moment.
Oprah Winfrey
On Instagram, Oprah wrote: “Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn’t expect…”
Kerry Washington
After such a traumatic saga, Kerry Washington urged her followers to take care of themselves.
Mariah Carey
The pop diva chose to look at the hopeful side of things.
Chris Evans
The Marvel star also chimed in.
Cardi B
Captioned, so simply: “History.”
Mandy Moore
It’s clear from the onslaught of tweets just how little Americans expected the jury to deliver a fair verdict. As Mandy Moore pointed out, “Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case.”
Viola Davis
“You and your family have been vindicated,” Viola Davis wrote.
Demi Lovato
On Instagram, Demi Lovato was one of many Americans who shared a photo thread highlighting George Floyd’s family life.
Amanda Gorman
The inaugural poet who ruled Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony shared some words on Twitter about what true justice would actually look like.
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
The Obamas focused their message on continuing the good fight.
Stacey Abrams
Though she may not hail from Hollywood, Abrams has become her own unique sort of celebrity as an effective activist and — possible — a presidential hopeful. She tweeted a further call to action, referencing voter suppression in Arizona: “We cannot let up. Not for one second.”