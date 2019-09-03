Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith tragically died over the weekend after crashing her motorcycle in Maine. According to authorities, the singer passed away early Saturday morning in Millinocket, in a one-vehicle accident. Police stated she failed to make a sharp turn along a residential road that becomes a highway in certain sections.

According to TMZ, the singer was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, Mike Smith, said Haley was riding on a county road and her family believes a deer might have caused the accident since she was a good rider, and doubt she lost control of her bike. Haley participated on “American Idol” for a brief time in 2012 when she auditioned for Season 11 in Colorado. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it beyond the second Hollywood round but left an impression on the judges with her audition.

Smith sang Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good,” putting her own special folk twist on it, leaving judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson impressed. Tyler stated it was an honor to hear the 26-year-old sing, adding she was out of this “era” with her sound and look.

American Idol was canceled after 15 seasons on Fox in 2015 but was revived by ABC with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest. The 18th season, third on ABC, is set to premiere in 2020.