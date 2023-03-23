Melanie Lynskey Says She Feels ‘So Fortunate’ With Husband Jason Ritter

Melanie Lynskey expressed quite a gratitude for the “wonderful things in her life,” such as her successful career, her husband, Jason Ritter, and their daughter. During the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets, which took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, the renowned actress shared her excitement about Ritter’s participation in her popular Showtime series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lynskey discussed Ritter and his role in the show’s second season. “I don’t think I can tell you anything,” Lynskey stated. She went on to add that she didn’t have a say in the casting, saying it was creator Ashley Lyle’s idea.

“Ashley, in fact, came to him and said, ‘Would you want to do this particular thing?’ And he was really excited.” She went on to say that they “have no scenes [together]. We didn’t work together.” She was grateful they didn’t since, it was “kind of helpful to not work together because, you know, one of us has to be with our child.”

Lynskey and Ritter -began dating in 2013, got engaged in 2017, and welcomed their daughter in December 2018. The pair went on to wed in 2020. “I feel so fortunate. I don’t have anything to complain about, you know?” Lynskey stated. “I’ve had a lot of great happy times in my life, Jason is the greatest human being, I love our daughter, I love the show. Everything’s coming together in a way that [makes me] feel so fortunate.”

As far as the anticipation surrounding the second season of Yellowjackets, Lynskey noted, “It’s so nice that people are excited. I hope they like the show.”

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres March 26 on Showtime.