First responders responded to actress Tori Spelling’s home on Thursday after a concerned caller called 911 and reported that she was having a “nervous breakdown.”





According to TMZ, sources claimed that police responded to the call around 7 a.m. after someone called claiming Spelling was “being very aggressive.” The star didn’t have weapons on the scene though it was suspected she was having a nervous breakdown, done bad enough that police had to intervene.

The tabloid reports that multiple units arrived on the scene Thursday but Spelling and her family have not yet been spotted by their spies.

Ironically enough, Spelling called the police on Wednesday night because she thought an intruder was trying to get into her home. The “intruder” ended up being her own husband, Dean McDermott.

The last year of Spelling’s life has had quite a few ups and downs. She and McDermott welcomed their fifth child, a boy, back in March, which Spelling says “helped save her marriage.” Just a few months after, the couple faced numerous financial issues, including an unpaid American Express bill of $37,981.97 and a “$220,000 default judgment after they missed a subpoenaed court appearance.”