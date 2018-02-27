Kim Kardashian West just unveiled her cover shoot for Vogue India’s March 2018 issue, and people are not happy.





Yup, Kardashian West has pissed a bunch of people off. Again.

Many people appeared to take issue with the fact that the Indian magazine’s cover star is once again not Indian.

“I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their ‘magazine,'” one user tweeted. “You’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture.”

“No shade on the Kardashians,” said someone else, “but like y’all seriously couldn’t find an INDIAN for the cover? First Kendall & now Kim?”

“I can’t believe @ VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day,” another user wrote. “India’s Vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture.”

New York-based journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy was upset becuase India has “so many GORGEOUS Indian women who could be on the cover.”

Others complained about the hypocrisy of the fashion industry.

“The fashion industry loves to preach about the importance of diversity & the efforts made towards it but then @ VOGUEIndia will go & put Kim K on its cover,” one user wrote.

But some people supported the decision to put Kim on the cover:

So far, Kardashian West has yet to respond to the backlash.

Maybe she’s too busy being a mom.

The reality TV star recently shared the first photo with baby daughter Chicago West on Instagram, introducing us to the newest of her three children with a selfie that shows the baby girl in more detail than the quick peek we got in Kylie Jenner’s announcement video posted on the occasion of the birth of daughter Stormi Webster.

Chicago, or Chi for short, was named in honor of father Kanye West’s hometown, reports ABC7. Chicago — the city — figures prominently in West’s music. She was born on Jan. 16 via surrogate and is now just over a month old. At the time, Kardashian West announced that the couple was “incredibly grateful” to their surrogate, who’d “made [their] dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

