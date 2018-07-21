If you’re lucky enough to have a laundry room, it’s probably not the most exciting place in the house. In fact, it might be the place you least like to spend time. However, I could argue that it should be a space that feels as much as home as any other room in your house. In fact, if your laundry room feels like a small sanctuary, it might make spending so much time in it feel like a treat. As it turns out, this small farmhouse renovation by Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Magnolia blog does just that.

This space was added on to the farmhouse, and it’s interesting to see how the Gaines’ incorporated it into their airy farmhouse design. First shown to the public in 2016, their laundry room didn’t make too many waves when Joanna first published the photos, but we are having some serious laundering envy just looking at the farmhouse sink alone. Let’s check it out this gorgeous farmhouse laundry room.

The farmhouse style is evident in the designs, and would you expect anything less from the Gaines family? The white brick wall mimics subway tile with its smaller planks, and the countertops resemble butcher block in what looks like stained concrete, perhaps?

Joanna wrote on the blog,

When we first moved into the farmhouse, we used a closet underneath the stairs as our laundry room. This worked fine for a long time, but eventually we outgrew the space and built a small addition off of our dining room to keep our laundry and, of course, my favorite plants.

This laundry room reveal also features design tips and fun facts about the items in the space. While there was no before photo in this laundry room makeover because it was an add-on, you can still tell that every single home decor piece means something to Joanna. The table, in particular the gorgeous table legs, even means something in this old house.

The thoughtful flow of their modern farmhouse is enough to make anyone want to plan some home improvements. The light shades of gray are soothing in contrast to the streaking natural light through the windows, providing that pure farmhouse charm.

Of course no modern farmhouse laundry room and mudroom is complete without the washing machine and dryer! The laundry sign wall art, which reads BMC Wash & Fold, has special meaning to the Gaines’, and you can read more about that sweet story here. The creative use hanging baskets instead of open shelves is something straight out of HGTV’s Fixer Upper.

The farmhouse decor means you can even store homemade laundry detergent in mason jars, or even dryer sheets. The white brick and shiplap wall decor continue around the room and into the hallway where you’ll find a giant chalkboard.

True to the farmhouse look, the chalkboard blends seamlessly into the wall and adds a sentimental and personal touch. One useful tip we’ve learned from Joanna’s home improvement projects is that everything should be practical and useful, not just sweet to look at.

Did this laundry room remodel inspire any new ideas for your own laundry room? Let us know in the comments!