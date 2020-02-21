Ew. Nope. Pass, hard pass. This is just wrong. The internet has gone too far, so much so that just looking at this makes me want to throw up and close my computer. Some of y’all have too much time on your hands and this perfectly shows it.

Some lunatic, a maniac, a psycho made a Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle. Not only that, but they decided to just nonchalantly sell it online. NAH. This dude is canceled for the rest of 2020. No, you know what, for 2021 too, because this is just absolutely wrong! Whatever happened to regular ice cream?

I really don’t know how long this horrid popsicle has been making its rounds, but I recently found out about it on Reddit. Basically, it’s exactly what it sounds like. A canned frozen soup, ready to be bitten. As expected, Reddit users and Twitter users immediately went wild which led to a series of hilarious responses. Because this is mental and social media loves this kind of thing.

To sum them up all in one, everyone basically said they were about to call the FBI to arrest whoever posted the popsicle because no one in their right mind would eat this willingly. Seriously. Why would anyone eat this? No matter how much you love clam chowder, there is no way one could eat this frozen, right?

Why would either of those exist? pic.twitter.com/7uxMo1tCp3 — James Pothier (@TheTacoSalad) June 11, 2019

You could certainly use this as a torture device. Heck, I’ll tell you anything you want to know if you promise not to make me eat this disgusting looking Chunky clam chowder popsicle. Hey Boston, come get your “frozen treat” enthusiast. Please eat clam chowder the way you’re supposed to and stop trying to be a foodie.

Advertisement

Save that for those who actually know what they are doing and use popsicle molds the way you’re supposed to. Also, just eat clam chowder at a normal temperature, please. Y’all are nasty. I’m done. I’m five seconds away from reporting y’all to the police too.