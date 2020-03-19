People are Putting Christmas Lights Back Up to Cheer Neighbors During Coronavirus

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Kidding, it’s not, far from it. With the coronavirus pandemic ruining all our upcoming plans, people have decided to do everything they can to cheer up their neighbors. With the government officially shutting down schools, bars, restaurants, gyms, and pretty any social event, people have been forced to practice social distancing. But fear no more, the lights are still on and strong despite the dark times.

By that, I totally mean Christmas lights. Think about it, if you’re stuck at home, the least you can do is decorate your house to cheer people up. It’s brilliant! So yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the middle of March. Several users on social media have decided to hang up their lights to spread cheer during the ongoing health crisis.

The trend first came to light on Twitter after several social media users suggested hanging the decorations to show they were still in good spirits. Twitter user @axelmartinezSu noted,” Since this #The coronavirus epidemic is a little depressing, we are thinking about pulling the Christmas tree out. We need some color and light. We all need some happiness right now #trapped at home.”

User @rhodyknowsbest also agreed with the idea, saying how his youngest son was bored and asked if they could put up the Christmas lights. He tweeted, ” Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10-year-old.”

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

It then gained attention from Milwaukee Brewer broadcaster, Lane Grindle, suggesting everyone get inside their car and look around their neighborhood. Which totally makes sense. If you think about it, it’s a fair social distancing activity since you’re still isolated…just in your car.

So, safe to say their tweets actually worked and people began to share photos of their own mid-March Christmas decorations to add some much-needed cheer. Yes, there is still some sign of hope despite this horrible Coronavirus outbreak.

Folks, people are really doing this! https://t.co/aQI5vc4c5e — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 18, 2020

You know, the world needs a little bit of light right now, so why not help in any way we can? So…is Christmas dinner also happening? I mean, it’s only fair. Can we declare March 25th as Early Christmas?

You’re not winning this time Covid-19.