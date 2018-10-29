Hey Disney lovers, this is your chance!! Although you technically can’t live inside a Disney Park, and you’re only allowed to stay in certain hotels and resorts around the area, one Florida house is on the market that will make you feel like you’re in Disney itself!

The Palm Bay estate is located an hour away from the Orlando Walt Disney World, but the best part about the home is that it is actually decorated with all sorts of Disney magic inside. The 6 bathroom, 5-bedroom home is situated on an eight-acre lot and comes with the opportunity to purchase another ten-acre lot right next to the home. According To Dave Settgast with Treasure Coast Sotheby’s International Realty, the house is listed for $849,000!

As expected, as soon as you walk inside the home, you feel like you’re at a resort. It’s like if Disney World threw up in the home and left its mark all around the walls. From top to bottom, the home is decorated with large character murals (Including Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, and more) on bright “loud” walls, while other areas such as the kitchen include small but meaningful touches with character painted above the appliances. The best part of the house? The mirrors! All mirrors are mouse shaped like….. because of course, they are.

The front door of the home even plays homage to some of our favorite classic characters,Minnie and Mickey Mouse, rendered in stained glass. From a floor to ceiling mural of Cinderella at her castle, to Snow White and her woodland creatures painted directly on the wall and near the stairs, safe to say the home has something for everyone.

Aside from all the beautiful Disney decor inside, the house also features a small guest house, a billiards room, an enormous home theater, and a five-car garage. As for the outdoor space, it’s exactly like a Disney water park, including a Mickey Mouse shaped resort style pool and hot tub. There outdoor also has a complete stone enclosed waterfall, a grotto, tiki-style hut, and a walking bridge.

To make things even better, the house is situated on a lake and zone for grazing animals and horses, featuring a barn and go-kart track! Animal Kingdom at its finest, if you ask me.

So, are you ready to move in? If so…can I get an invite?