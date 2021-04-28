Although COVID is still very much a present issue, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Yes, the world has quite a long way to go in getting everyone vaccinated, but we will all be able to travel internationally again one day, and we must never forget the natural beauties that grace our planet.

If you’re one of the ones that remains loyal to dreaming about your next international vacation taking your breath away, check out one of these eight jaw-dropping locations. They have some of the most spectacular natural landscapes on the face of the Earth.

The Himalayas, Nepal

The mountain range is notoriously inhospitable, but it’s also a sight to behold. Is climbing Mt. Everest on your bucket list?

Giant’s Causeway, United Kingdom

About 40,000 interlocking columns make up this fascinating part of Northern Ireland’s Ulster region. It was formed 60 million years ago by volcanic activity.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

It’s salt for as far as the eye can see. In fact, Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat.

The Twelve Apostles, Australia

Off the beautiful coast of Victoria, 12 limestone stacks rise out of the sea. These so-called Twelve Apostles resulted from millions of years of erosion, and they appear to change color throughout the day.

Atacama Desert, Chile

Stones, salt lakes, sand, and felsic lava make up this stunning, untouched landscape. According to NASA, it’s the driest desert in the world.

Étretat, France

Much like the twelve Apostles, these famous cliffs off Normandy’s coast were formed by erosion. They’re probably best known for the Porte d’Aval arch and L’Aiguille pillar. There are actually only eight of these structures standing now.

Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

This national park is made up of 16 lakes within a beautiful forest. Visitors can enjoy hiking, cycling, and even skiing, depending on the season.

Chocolate Hills, Philippines

These little hills in the Bohol province are beautiful and green in the wet season. But their grass turns brown in the dry season, hence the name.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on January 23, 2018.