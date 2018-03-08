Menu
etm ip cheesecake Read this Next

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it
Advertisement

Sure, it’s the epitome of a Pinterest project, but when I saw this beautiful rainbow Jell-O, I immediately wanted to make it for St. Patrick’s Day.


This thing takes three hours to make, and then it has to chill overnight. And it can’t be rushed. I recommend doing laundry and other chores while you’re waiting for the layers to set, otherwise you’ll go crazy.

You will need:

  • 1 box red Jell-O
  • 1 box orange Jell-O
  • 1 box yellow Jell-O
  • 1 box green Jell-O
  • 1 box blue Jell-O
  • 1 box purple Jell-O
  • 1½ cups full-fat Greek vanilla yogurt
  • Boiling water
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Bundt pan
  • Patience!

Tip: Since I couldn’t find green and purple Jell-O at the grocery store, I had to make my own:

  • Green: Yellow + blue
  • Purple: Red + blue

Yes, making this was tedious. And I learned the hard way that I have to slowly stack the layers; they bleed together if you don’t!

My finished results were less than impressive.

But they tasted fine. In fact, they tasted delicious. If you have all the patience in the world or you’re one of those picture-perfect Pinterest moms, you’ll definitely want to tackle this treat!

More fun desserts

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday and Wednesday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement