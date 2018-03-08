Sure, it’s the epitome of a Pinterest project, but when I saw this beautiful rainbow Jell-O, I immediately wanted to make it for St. Patrick’s Day.





This thing takes three hours to make, and then it has to chill overnight. And it can’t be rushed. I recommend doing laundry and other chores while you’re waiting for the layers to set, otherwise you’ll go crazy.

You will need:

1 box red Jell-O

1 box orange Jell-O

1 box yellow Jell-O

1 box green Jell-O

1 box blue Jell-O

1 box purple Jell-O

1½ cups full-fat Greek vanilla yogurt

Boiling water

Nonstick cooking spray

Bundt pan

Patience!

Tip: Since I couldn’t find green and purple Jell-O at the grocery store, I had to make my own:

Green: Yellow + blue

Yellow + blue Purple: Red + blue

Yes, making this was tedious. And I learned the hard way that I have to slowly stack the layers; they bleed together if you don’t!

My finished results were less than impressive.

But they tasted fine. In fact, they tasted delicious. If you have all the patience in the world or you’re one of those picture-perfect Pinterest moms, you’ll definitely want to tackle this treat!

More fun desserts

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday and Wednesday!