Hear ye, hear ye! Calling all beer drinkers! 2020 just got a little bit better thanks to Miller Lite. Not only do we get a bonus day this year because of Leap Day, but we also get free beer! Yes, Leap Day is coming back, the first since 2016, and it also lands on the best day of the week, which is Saturday. So, what better to celebrate an extra 24 hours than with 24 free beers!

Leave it to Miller Lite to feed our alcohol addiction, am I right? The popular beer company has decided that on Saturday, February 29, 2020, they will buy you a whole 24-pack of Miller Lite. You know, to help you and your friends make the most of your night.

Saturday is Leap Day! 24 more hours of Miller Time. Keep an eye out Saturday for your 24-Pack on us. pic.twitter.com/J8RJD7XIJe — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 25, 2020

24 beers is a lot, man. You can easily save them for the week if you don’t want to drink them all that day. But honestly, what’s the point of that? Sharing is caring. So what do you have to do? Easy, Miller Lite will post a QR code screenshot to their Twitter account and Instagram, and all you need to do is scan it and submit your receipt from a Leap Day purchase of a 24-pack. Miller Lite will then return your money via your PayPal account! Boom, easy, you got yourself 24 free brewskies!

So yes, make sure you stay tuned to Miller Lite’s social media accounts and well, enjoy that free beer. This is truly the best gift you can give someone if they were born on Leap Day. You have made their dream come true!

Turning 21 is a big ****ing deal, and we want to help you celebrate. So for all the 21 year olds in 2020, your next Natty is on us. More details here: https://t.co/aNsyfKfP1p #NattyBDay pic.twitter.com/QA5Dsr4xHo — Natural Light (@naturallight) January 8, 2020 Advertisement

On a side note, what’s up with all these beer companies just giving away free beer? Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining, but what’s the catch? It’s a great PR move. that’s for sure. Just last month Natty Light also announced they were giving everyone who was 21 free beer as well. All they need to do is actually prove they did turn 21 and provide their receipt to the company. You know, because what better way to honor the memorable (or maybe not memorable after a few free beers) milestones then drinking a free Natty Light.

Advertisement

Your move, Bud Light.