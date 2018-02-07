Who wouldn’t want to receive this envelope? Instead of a card, it’s stuffed with cherry pie!
(We guess it’s important to mention that the envelope is made from pie crust. That makes it a little less messy to deliver.)
RELATED: This Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in the most meaningful way possible — with pie
Check out this incredible Valentine’s Day dessert idea from Liz Bushong. What a sweet and clever way to say “I love you!”
You will need:
- 1 package refrigerated pie crust
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- ½ cup sparkling sugar
- ¼ cup whipping cream
- 1 4×5″ paper envelope
- Small heart-shaped cookie cutter
Liz has the entire recipe and instructions on how to fold pie crust into an envelope shape on her website.