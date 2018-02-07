Who wouldn’t want to receive this envelope? Instead of a card, it’s stuffed with cherry pie!

(We guess it’s important to mention that the envelope is made from pie crust. That makes it a little less messy to deliver.)





RELATED: This Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in the most meaningful way possible — with pie

Check out this incredible Valentine’s Day dessert idea from Liz Bushong. What a sweet and clever way to say “I love you!”

You will need:

1 package refrigerated pie crust

1 can cherry pie filling

½ cup sparkling sugar

¼ cup whipping cream

1 4×5″ paper envelope

Small heart-shaped cookie cutter

Liz has the entire recipe and instructions on how to fold pie crust into an envelope shape on her website.

More Valentine’s Day treats