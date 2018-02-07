Menu
8 desserts Read this Next

8 desserts are better than 1, and this viral video is proof
Advertisement

Who wouldn’t want to receive this envelope? Instead of a card, it’s stuffed with cherry pie!

(We guess it’s important to mention that the envelope is made from pie crust. That makes it a little less messy to deliver.)


RELATED: This Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in the most meaningful way possible — with pie

Check out this incredible Valentine’s Day dessert idea from Liz Bushong. What a sweet and clever way to say “I love you!”

(Liz Bushong)

You will need:

  • 1 package refrigerated pie crust
  • 1 can cherry pie filling
  • ½ cup sparkling sugar
  • ¼ cup whipping cream
  • 1 4×5″ paper envelope
  • Small heart-shaped cookie cutter

Liz has the entire recipe and instructions on how to fold pie crust into an envelope shape on her website.

More Valentine’s Day treats

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

Olive Garden is now serving Italian nachos, and it’s caused quite a stir

Olive Garden is now serving Italian nachos, and it’s caused quite a stir

If you’re dieting this winter, here’s a version of a beloved dessert that you can actually eat

If you’re dieting this winter, here’s a version of a beloved dessert that you can actually eat

Let’s Learn to Make | This is the best honey-sriracha fried chicken sandwich ever

Let’s Learn to Make | This is the best honey-sriracha fried chicken sandwich ever

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement