We’ve had a rough time with food safety news this year in the US. First, contaminated romaine lettuce caused a deadly outbreak of E.coli and soon after, eggs linked to a dangerous Salmonella outbreak were on the recall list. Now, companies across the country are recalling chicken and beef products for potential Salmonella contamination. Envolve Foods is a Corona, California company that is recalling about 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service believe that the products may contain a vegetable ingredient that could be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was issued nationwide as the food was distributed across America from Texas to Seattle to Colorado to Illinois.

The products range in date of production from February 2, 2017 to October 12, 2018. The following products are subject to the recall and bear the establishment number “EST. 44857” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Bibimbap” and a case code number of 011110890108 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Thai Style Green Curry” and a case code number of 011110816382 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Tikka Masala” and a case code of 011110890092 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Steak Fajitas,” with an item number of SS00024, and an expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19, on the label.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage,” with an item number of SS00032, and an expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19 on the label.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables,” with an item number of SS00047, and an expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19 on the label.

Envolve Foods received a notice on October 16, 2018 that the vegetables used in their products were being recalled over the pathogen concerns. There have been no reports of bacteria foodborne illnesses or adverse reactions related to the consumption of this product. Per the press release, FSIS is concerned that these products are still in consumers’ freezers and are urging the public to throw away the products or return them to their place of purchase.

How to Tell If You’ve Eaten Food Contaminated with Listeria or Salmonella

Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and the most common systemps are diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps about 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food. It usually lasts four to seven days and most recover without treatment, though diarrhea can lead to serious dehydration.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that mostly affects pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, older adults, and newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, per the USDA news release.

If you fear you’ve eaten these foods and are experiencing the common flu-like symptoms of illness, contact your healthcare provider.