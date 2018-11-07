Christmas fanatics can live the ultimate North Pole dream thanks to the Burlock Coast located at The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The holiday-loving crew there has created a life-size gingerbread house located in the lobby lounge of the hotel. The candy creation, made from scratch with cinnamon, spice, and everything nice, is 200 square feet and totals 1,000 lbs of dough, over 1,400 bricks and 1,000 plus shingles. It was assembled at the resort and is designed to be looked at, visited and used as a restaurant.

Guests can enjoy breakfast, brunch or dinner in the gingerbread house starting December 2nd and can even get a visit from Santa while sitting around the Christmas tree. The family-style meals last around 2.5 hours and run between $900-1000 per family of four, depending on the menu.

For those who want to splurge, there is the “Fully Wrapped: The Ultimate Christmas Experience,” a one-time-only, two-night package that includes accommodations in one of the resort’s three-bedroom suites and an exclusive visit to the gingerbread house on Christmas Eve where Santa will be waiting to read stories, snack on cookies and share his suggestions for the best holiday movie to watch in your room that night. On Christmas Day, you will return to the gingerbread house and so will Santa, this time with a sack full of presents – all included in the experience. Get ready to unwrap an American Girl Doll, custom Adidas Sneakers, a Pandora Bracelet with one charm, a bottle of Island Company Rum, a private dinner for four in Burlock Coast’s Rum Room and more. Oh, and a photography concierge will be on hand to capture all the memories. And the price? Only a hefty $12,999.

The Ritz in Fort Lauderdale isn’t the only location with gingerbread holiday events. The Ritz-Carlton Naples prides itself every year on baking up one of the largest gingerbread houses made with royal icing and pounds upon pounds of sweet cookie.

The Ritz-Carlton properties have a long tradition of celebrating the holidays with enthusiasm. Life-sized gingerbread houses pop up all season long and some offer gingerbread house making classes. Reservations can be made by contacting The Ritz Carlton at l (954) 465-2300 or emailing rc.fllrz.room.reservations@ritzcarlton.com.