Welcome and hi there,

We’ve never met before, and I think that’s a good thing. On April 1, Rare’s parent company abruptly shut down the website. That’s where we come in. My name is Shannon and I’m the new Director of Editorial at Rare. Our team believes in the Heartland of the country — the places where folks from all walks of life come together as part of a shared American community. Whether you call a towering skyscraper apartment or a 100-year-old farmhouse home, your voice has a place in that community.

Some of you have been fans of Rare since the website launched in 2013, and others are newcomers that found our publication through Facebook. Whatever the case, I’m reaching out today to find out more about what you want to read, your interests, your dislikes, and what you wish you knew.

Are you ready to see more uplifting stories about Americans doing right by their communities and hometowns? Maybe you’re interested in learning interesting facts about your favorite soda brand. Maybe you just need a photo of a cute puppy in your inbox. No matter what, we’re here to serve you better content that you’ll enjoy reading.

If you take about 7 minutes of your time to answer our short 20-question survey, you’ll be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card. The winner will be notified on September 17, 2018.

Survey respondents who complete the questions by 11:59 p.m. CT on September 14, 2018 will be officially entered. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted via the email address provided in the survey. Even though you’re providing your contact information, the survey is entirely confidential and your name or contact information will not be used for any other purposes.

Thank you being an important part of our Rare community,

Shannon Ratliff

Director of Editorial

To view the full rules and restrictions for the giveaway, learn more here.