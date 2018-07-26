Menu
Colombian Drug Sniffing Dog Read this Next

A Colombian Drug Cartel Just Put a $70K Hit on a Drug Sniffing Dog
Advertisement
9-week-old-Puppy Rescued After Being Severely Sunburned

A 9-week-old puppy was rescued after being severely sunburned when left outside in the scorching heat. The Great Dane mix, named Sheriff, is now in the care of the South Plains SPCA after he was found with severe sunburn damage, due to being left out in the triple-digit heat for several days.

Sheriff’s foster mom, Bayli Bybee, said a couple had seen Sheriff tied up for multiple days on a private residence, with no water or shade. The couple decided to rescue the hurt pupper, and take him to the South Plains SPCA. When he arrived, Bybee said staff could tell the puppy had been through some trauma. He was skinny, and had a severe large wound on his back that was scalped and had that has puss coming out.

Read More: This Study Proved What We Knew About People and Their Pets All Along

Via KLBK
Via KLBK

There have been no signs of the owner, but fortunately, the staff at South Plains SPCA said he is on the road to recovery. Sheriff is being taken care of by veterinarians and is back to being his happy self again. Once he is fully healed he will be able to be put up for adoption.

Sunburn isn’t often much of a risk for most dogs, but they can sunburn if they are out in the heat often or for a long period of time. Although some are well protected by their fur, some like Sheriff are at risk due to their hairless or thin-furred areas of the body. If this is the case, areas such as their ear tips, bridge of the nose, and tummies can be severely burned.

Unfortunately, just like for people, this can be painful for them, and in severe cases will need medical attention. A way you can tell if a dog is sunburn is looking at their skin, if it turns red, becomes crusty, peels, or blisters, then they probably got sunburnt.

If symptoms have not gotten too bad, there are few things you can do to alleviate a puppy’s sunburn.

  • An easy yet effective treatment you can use is spraying cold water from a plant mister to the affected area every half hour. If your puppy hates being sprayed, you can always soak a clean cloth with ice water and apply cold compresses to the affected area.
  • Use over the counter sprays like Lanacane and Solarcaine that contain local anesthetics, temporarily numbing the pain of the sunburn. You can safely use these on puppies, but you might want to keep an eye out for them licking the spot to avoid any accidents.
  • Use witch hazel (available at most local pharmacies or supermarkets) to help cool down the inflamed skin through evaporation. Witch Hazel is great for puppies since it doesn’t sting like alcohol. Use a cotton ball and dab it to the spot three or four times a day to soothe the burn.
  • Use ice as a quick alternative. Hold the cubes against the sunburnt area to numb the pain. A bag of frozen veggies works just as well.
  • Apply some Vitamin E to help with the healing. This will soothe the burn and work great to prevent scars from forming. You can apply the vitamin E twice per day.
  • Avoid going out in the sun from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This is when the sun is at its highest so you might want to keep them in the shade to avoid their paws or their bodies rom burning.

Read More: A Great Dane can’t handle a new puppy in an adorable viral video

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Stories You Might Like