Christmas Day 2018: These Stores Are Open (Even on Christmas Eve)
Christmas shopping, we hate it, we love it, we all do it at the last minute. Don’t lie, I know you do! There’s no shame behind it, I totally get it. It’s not because we don’t want to, it’s just because sometimes there’s no time during the holiday season.

Christmas day is the best day to relax and celebrate with friend and family during a delicious Christmas dinner, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need to run to a grocery or retail store for a last-minute ingredient or gift. It’s no secret that many retail stores close early on December 24th and stay dark the 25th, but there are a few exceptions.

Most pharmacies and convenience store usually stay open during Christmas day and have last-minute gifts like mugs or stocking stuffers. Forgot about your cousin Abby? Grab some holiday candy, some chips, cookies, a lotto ticket, and your stocking stuffer is set! It works wonders, trust me!

So, what exactly will be open and closed on December 25th? Honestly, it all depends on your location, the chain, and the manager, but here is what is expected to be open on the 24th and 25th, based on previous years.

Stores Open on Christmas Eve:

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Burlington (most until 1 a.m.)
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Cracker Barrel (until 2 p.m.)
  • Home Depot (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • JCPenney (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • ModCloth (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Macy’s (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Sam’s Club (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Starbucks
  • Stonewall Kitchen
  • West Elm
  • Whole Foods

Stores Open on Christmas Day:

  • 7-Eleven (24/7)
  • Albertsons
  • Casey’s
  • Circle K/Couche-Tard
  • Cumberland Farms
  • CVS
  • Family Dollar
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks (may vary by location)
  • Sheetz
  • Speedway
  • Walgreens/Duane Reade
  • Wawa

Stores Closed on Christmas Day

  • ALDI
  • Costco
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Remember, it all depends on which major chain you want to visit and where you live. Most retail stores operate on special holiday schedules with reduced hours during holidays. To save gas and time you might want to call ahead and confirm they are open. Our best advice? Make a list, check it twice (HA, get it?), and get that holiday shopping as soon as you can to avoid any last minute rushes! Also, make you and check any retailer site for special holiday deals! Who doesn’t love a good Target sale?

