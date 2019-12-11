Menu
Innovative Dog Throws Himself Down Stairs After Struggling to Walk Down Them
You’re my kind of person if you give your friends and family funny gag gifts on Christmas. People get so caught up trying to give people the best gifts, and forget that it’s a time to bring people together. Let me just say, if you feel comfortable pranking me, we’re probably good friends. If you feel comfortable giving me a funny gag gift, we’re probably best friends or family.

The ones that give me a hard time or play innocent jokes on me are the ones that love me most. Show your coworkers, best friends, or family that you really love them by giving them a hard time. A funny gag gift will definitely be a chance to create some funny Christmas memories and inside jokes. So shop away, and find the perfect gag gift for someone with a sense of humor.

50 Funny Gag Gifts

1. Talking Toilet Paper Spindle

Talking Toilet Paper Spindle
Let’s start with a stocking stuffer. This is usually one of the first Christmas gifts someone sees. Place a funny gift in a stocking, then redeem yourself with a nice present under the tree.

2. Prank Gift Boxes, Inc. DIY at-Home Vasectomy Kit!

Prank Gift Boxes, Inc. DIY at-Home Vasectomy Kit!
Pack your real gift in this prank box! Perfect for friends who just aren’t ready for kids. Or, for those who have had enough.

3. “Pet Swing” – Wrap Your Real Gift in a Prank Funny Gag Joke Gift Box

Prank Pack “Pet Swing” - Wrap Your Real Gift in a Prank Funny Gag Joke Gift Box
Here’s another prank box that will surely get pet lovers on the fence about your friendship.

4. Unbranded Fart Plugs Gag Gift Funny Stocking Stuffer White Elephant Party Joke Prank

Unbranded Fart Plugs Gag Gift Funny Stocking Stuffer White Elephant Party Joke Prank
For the person who is always passing gas.

5. Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game

Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game
Know anyone who takes too long on the toilet?

6. Prank Pack “Plant Urinal” – Wrap Your Real Gift in Prank Funny Gag Joke Gift Box

Prank Pack “Plant Urinal” - Wrap Your Real Gift in a Prank Funny Gag Joke Gift Box
I heard it’s better than plant food.

7. Merrycolor Sequin Throw Pillow Cover Mermaid Reversible Flip Sequin Pillow Case

Merrycolor Sequin Throw Pillow Cover Mermaid Reversible Flip Sequin Pillow Case
Who doesn’t love Keanu?

8. Smuggle Your Booze Tampon Flask 5 Fake Tampons

Smuggle Your Booze Tampon Flask 5 Fake Tampons
No one is going to question these hidden flasks.

9. Blue Panda Blinker Fluid Funny Gag Gift (4 Pack) Empty Bottles

Blue Panda Blinker Fluid Funny Gag Gift (4 Pack) Empty Bottles
Oh, you haven’t heard? Blinker fluid is part of the oil change works.

10. BioSwiss Novelty Bandages Self-Adhesive Funny First Aid, Novelty Gag Gift

BioSwiss Novelty Bandages Self-Adhesive Funny First Aid, Novelty Gag Gift
Perfect for bacon lovers.

11. Big Undies

Big Undies
I hear they’re comfortable to sleep in.

12. 35 MAIN GIFTS Lump of Coal in 2″ Glacial Blue Box with Embossed Gift Card

35 MAIN GIFTS Lump of Coal in 2" Glacial Blue Box with Embossed Gift Card
This is what you get when you’re on the naughty list.

13. Fairly Odd Novelties Poop Shoot! Head Hoop Contest! The Hilarious White Elephant Gag Gift

Fairly Odd Novelties Poop Shoot! Head Hoop Contest! The Hilarious White Elephant Gag Gift
Poop will always be funny.

14. Witty Yetis Dehydrated Water 16oz Can. NEW Formula! Essential Camping & Survival Supply

Witty Yetis Dehydrated Water 16oz Can. NEW Formula! Essential Camping & Survival Supply
You can’t leave for a camping trip without dehydrated water.

15. People of Walmart.com Adult Coloring Book: Rolling Back Dignity (OFFICIAL People of Walmart Coloring Books)

People of Walmart.com Adult Coloring Book: Rolling Back Dignity (OFFICIAL People of Walmart Coloring Books)
Hey, coloring is fun!

16. Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket

Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
The only throw blanket you need.

17. FUN delivery: Frickin’ Cricket Hidden Annoying Chirping Joke Gag Prank Sound

FUN delivery: Frickin' Cricket Hidden Annoying Chirping Joke Gag Prank Sound
I can’t wait to get someone with this!

18. Soft Comical Boxers for Men by LazyOne | Animal Pun Joke Underwear for Guys

Soft Comical Boxers for Men by LazyOne | Animal Pun Joke Underwear for Guys
You can never have enough fart gag gifts.

19. Accoutrements Emergency Underpants

Accoutrements Emergency Underpants
I think we all have a friend who could use these.

20. Archie McPhee Accoutrements Waxed Bacon Floss

Archie McPhee Accoutrements Waxed Bacon FlossArchie McPhee Accoutrements Waxed Bacon Floss
I would rather floss with the string hanging from my distressed jeans.

21. Gears Out Hooter Heaters

Gears Out Hooter Heaters
To prevent yourself from cutting glass this winter.

22. Forum Novelties Grow a Boyfriend

Forum Novelties Grow a Boyfriend
“Who’s your little boyfriend?”

23. Liquor Flask for Women with Funnel – Stainless Steel Bracelet

Liquor Flask for Women with Funnel - Stainless Steel Bangle Bracele
No one will suspect a thing.

24. Gotta Tinkle! Female Urination Device for Women

Gotta Tinkle! Female Urination Device for Women
We all have that family member that needs to go every minute.

25. BigMouth Inc. Generic Weener Kleener Soap

BigMouth Inc. Generic Weener Kleener Soap
LOL.

26. Smuggle Your Booze Smart Phone Flask

Smuggle Your Booze Smart Phone Flask
They’ll take a real flask but they won’t think about taking this!

27. Shut Up Liver You’re Fine – Funny Stemless Wine Glass

Shut Up Liver You're Fine - Funny Stemless Wine Glass
For the person who just won’t slow down on the wine.

28. Maybe You Touched Your Genitals” Hand Sanitizer

Maybe You Touched Your Genitals" Hand Sanitizer
I mean, isn’t this why we don’t like shaking hands in the first place?

29. BING RUI CO 6 Colours Fish Slippers

BING RUI CO 6 Colours Fish Slippers
Fishermen, I found the perfect shoes for y’all!

30. Gears Out Crusty Clam Crevice Cleaners

Gears Out Crusty Clam Crevice Cleaners
Freshen up, girls.

31. Prank Pack (First Fire)

(First FIre)
I remember my first fire.

32. Shocktato Party Game – The Hilariously Funny Game of Shocking Potato

Shocktato Party Game - The Hilariously Funny Game of Shocking Potato
Here’s a game I’m down to play.

33. FOLE Prank Gift Box Money Printer

FOLE Prank Gift Box Money Printer
All you have to do is figure out your money laundering situation! Kidding.

34. BigMouth Inc. The Original Toilet Coffee Mug

BigMouth Inc. The Original Toilet Mug
We all know that person who is rushing to the bathroom after coffee.

35. Temporary Fake Slip On Tattoo Arm Sleeves Kit

Yariew 6pcs Temporary Tattoo Sleeves, 6pcs Set Arts Temporary Fake Slip On Tattoo Arm Sleeves Kit
I would love to prank my parents with this.

36. luck sea Belly Fanny Pack Dad Waist

luck sea Belly Fanny Pack Dad Waist
It looks so real.

37. Fake Electrical Outlet & USB Wall Plate Sticker 10 Pack. Prank & Confuse

Fake Electrical Outlet & USB Wall Plate Sticker 10 Pack. Prank & Confuse
I cannot wait to get my family with this!

38. BigMouth Inc The Recycling Bin Mug

BigMouth Inc The Recycling Bin Mug
We all have that coworker that forgets to recycle.

39. Party Flasks Santas Flask for Liquor

Party Flasks Santas Flask for Liquor
The only way to get through the holidays.

40. Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Ball

Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Ball
Wow, I need this.

41. Time Will Tell – Novelty Sticky Notes

Time Will Tell - Novelty Sticky Notes
For the forgetful coworker.

42. Go the F**k to Sleep

Go the F**k to Sleep
Any new parents in your family? They will love this.

43. Hot Dog Homestead Joke Novelty GIFT BOX

Hot Dog Homestead Joke Novelty GIFT BOX
My favorite game from my childhood.

44. Mattel Games Handimonium Game

Mattel Games Handimonium Game
Family game night just got interesting.

45. Pooping Dogs Jigsaw Puzzle – Funny Gag Gift for Dog Lovers and Owners – 1000 Piece Puzzle

Pooping Dogs Jigsaw Puzzle - Funny Gag Gift for Dog Lovers and Owners - 1000 Piece Puzzle
For the puzzle and pet lover.

46. Barbuzzo TriceraTaco Taco Holder

Barbuzzo TriceraTaco Taco Holder
This is perfect for people who hate when their toppings fall off their tacos.

47. Thermostat Police

Thermostat Police
The perfect T-shirt for dads across the nation.

48. Prank Pack “Earwax Candle Kit”

Prank Pack “Earwax Candle Kit”
Looks so soothing!

49. Child Prank Gift Wrap, Wrap Your Gift in A Prank Wrap Child Driving Kit

Child Prank Gift Wrap, Wrap Your Gift in A Prank Wrap, Prank Gift Wrap, Child Driving Kit
Put those kids to use!

50. Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper

Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper
Didn’t finish a wine bottle? Wrap it up.

These hilarious gag gifts will surely make White Elephant and gift exchange parties one to remember!

