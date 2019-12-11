You’re my kind of person if you give your friends and family funny gag gifts on Christmas. People get so caught up trying to give people the best gifts, and forget that it’s a time to bring people together. Let me just say, if you feel comfortable pranking me, we’re probably good friends. If you feel comfortable giving me a funny gag gift, we’re probably best friends or family.

The ones that give me a hard time or play innocent jokes on me are the ones that love me most. Show your coworkers, best friends, or family that you really love them by giving them a hard time. A funny gag gift will definitely be a chance to create some funny Christmas memories and inside jokes. So shop away, and find the perfect gag gift for someone with a sense of humor.

50 Funny Gag Gifts

Let’s start with a stocking stuffer. This is usually one of the first Christmas gifts someone sees. Place a funny gift in a stocking, then redeem yourself with a nice present under the tree.

Pack your real gift in this prank box! Perfect for friends who just aren’t ready for kids. Or, for those who have had enough.

Here’s another prank box that will surely get pet lovers on the fence about your friendship.

For the person who is always passing gas.

Know anyone who takes too long on the toilet?

I heard it’s better than plant food.

Who doesn’t love Keanu?

No one is going to question these hidden flasks.

Oh, you haven’t heard? Blinker fluid is part of the oil change works.

Perfect for bacon lovers.

I hear they’re comfortable to sleep in.

This is what you get when you’re on the naughty list.

Poop will always be funny.

You can’t leave for a camping trip without dehydrated water.

Hey, coloring is fun!

The only throw blanket you need.

I can’t wait to get someone with this!

You can never have enough fart gag gifts.

I think we all have a friend who could use these.

I would rather floss with the string hanging from my distressed jeans.

To prevent yourself from cutting glass this winter.

“Who’s your little boyfriend?”

No one will suspect a thing.

We all have that family member that needs to go every minute.

LOL.

They’ll take a real flask but they won’t think about taking this!

For the person who just won’t slow down on the wine.

I mean, isn’t this why we don’t like shaking hands in the first place?

Fishermen, I found the perfect shoes for y’all!

Freshen up, girls.

I remember my first fire.

Here’s a game I’m down to play.

All you have to do is figure out your money laundering situation! Kidding.

We all know that person who is rushing to the bathroom after coffee.

I would love to prank my parents with this.

It looks so real.

I cannot wait to get my family with this!

We all have that coworker that forgets to recycle.

The only way to get through the holidays.

Wow, I need this.

For the forgetful coworker.

Any new parents in your family? They will love this.

My favorite game from my childhood.