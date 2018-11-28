Menu
This Is Why You Should Never Charge Your Phone In Bed
It’s a parent’s dream come true. After years of your little one pretending to clean the house with toy versions of vacuums and small little mops and brooms, one company has finally made a real Dyson ball vacuum cleaner even the little ones can handle. Add another sticker to the chore board, this is the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

Produced by CASDON, the Dyson Ball Vacuum with real suction and sounds is an amazing replica of the real deal. The miniature-size cleaner features ‘twist & turn’ actions that are just like the real thing. The toy also features cyclone action with small multi-colored balls that look like little pieces of dirt getting whipped around.

However, what makes this toy better than the rest is the fact that the toy vacuum contains a secret debris drawer and working suction. Yes, that’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to put your toddler to work. While it’s not as powerful as the real thing, the toy vacuum cleaner is designed to pick up small pieces of paper and dirt off your floor. Not only is the cleaning set perfect for working on motor skills, realistic role play and problem-solving, it’s also a way for your little bundle of joy to keep up with the family chores. You can never start too early.

Joking aside, the reviews are staggering. One mother shares how her 1 1/2-year-old is obsessed with vacuums. “He has been “vacuuming” for 4 days straight. When I vacuum, he follows alongside me with it. It is a lot quieter than I expected. The sound doesn’t get annoying. I love it! If it ever breaks, I’ll buy him another.” The kid’s Dyson vacuum toy builds essential life skills and lets your little ones be part of your world.

Get the Toy Vacuum here.

Now, all we need is a kid’s version of a lawnmower that works and we’ll really be in business.

