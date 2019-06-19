Listen up, travelers! If you don’t have a gold star on your state-issued ID or driver’s license, it won’t be considered a valid form of identification when you travel after October 2020. Travelers will need to update their state-issued ID or driver’s license to comply with the 2005 REAL ID act, which has created minimum security standards for state-issued IDs.

According to the Department of Public Security website, Real ID compliant cards are marked with a star which appears in the upper right corner above the expiration date. You can find out if your ID is compliant through the DPS website. If your ID doesn’t have a star, you can always apply for a new state ID or driver’s license online.

Beginning October 2020, all travelers over the age of 18 will need to have a REAL ID card. Don’t have an ID card with you? No worries, you can use other forms of identity documents approved by TSA such as:

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense ID

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card

Valid U.S. Passport

Permanent Resident Card

It is important to know that you will not be allowed to fly if you have no acceptable form of ID such as the ones above. Along with temporary driver’s license, noncompliant state IDs, and weapon permits will not be accepted. Once the changes go into effect on October 1, 2020, travelers who can’t prove who they are with one of the acceptable forms, will not be allowed past TSA. Children under the age of 18 will not be subject to this scrutiny if traveling with an adult.