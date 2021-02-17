Like now, a cold wave swept almost all of North America back in 2017. As temperatures dwindled and frost crept in, everyday sights were turned into scenes from a snow globe. But one of the coolest and most beautiful occurrences during that time had to be Niagara Falls: it looked like something straight out of Narnia.

All year long, tourists flock to the iconic natural landmark that sits on the border of New York and Canada — in the summer, it’s a lot more pleasant. But it’s aruguably even more beautiful in the winter.

Guys, not to alarm anyone, but the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is an icy, winter wonderland right now (via @punkodelish IG @Arjsun @AdamRDanni) pic.twitter.com/56GNaOikjN — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) December 28, 2017

You don’t even have to be a world-class photographer to capture the beauty of the natural wonder!

Look at all those white trees!! The Falls mist is landing on them making it all look like NARNIA 🦁 Raaaaar! 👸🏼🇨🇦❄️ pic.twitter.com/0tuDUIQdcR — Anna McNuff (@AnnaMcNuff) December 28, 2017

And, of course, every sight looks a whole lot prettier with a hedgehog in the mix.

Pumpkin visiting #NiagaraFalls…of course you would find Pumpkin at the end of a rainbow! 🌈🦔 pic.twitter.com/Rt286fCbvc — Pumpkin the Hedgie (@OfficialPumpky) December 28, 2017

This isn’t the first time that the falls have experienced that wonderful winter tint — one photo from 1890 shows that, even though the scene has gotten pretty commercialized, it has always looked spectacular in the winter.

George Barker – Niagara Falls frozen , 1890… pic.twitter.com/yG8pj4rAYa — Panh Rithy (@RPanh) December 25, 2017

The area where the natural wonder sits has been below freezing for a while, and the forecast doesn’t show any signs that it will warm up soon.

This not painting it's real picture of Niagara falls now in winter cold pic.twitter.com/6NA4e9LsSm — MirzaRifatIqbal (@rifat710) December 29, 2017

It’s not really all that uncommon for the falls to freeze over since they’re situated in a place that generally experiences harsh winters.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2017.