Like now, a cold wave swept almost all of North America back in 2017. As temperatures dwindled and frost crept in, everyday sights were turned into scenes from a snow globe. But one of the coolest and most beautiful occurrences during that time had to be Niagara Falls: it looked like something straight out of Narnia.
All year long, tourists flock to the iconic natural landmark that sits on the border of New York and Canada — in the summer, it’s a lot more pleasant. But it’s aruguably even more beautiful in the winter.
You don’t even have to be a world-class photographer to capture the beauty of the natural wonder!
And, of course, every sight looks a whole lot prettier with a hedgehog in the mix.
This isn’t the first time that the falls have experienced that wonderful winter tint — one photo from 1890 shows that, even though the scene has gotten pretty commercialized, it has always looked spectacular in the winter.
The area where the natural wonder sits has been below freezing for a while, and the forecast doesn’t show any signs that it will warm up soon.
It’s not really all that uncommon for the falls to freeze over since they’re situated in a place that generally experiences harsh winters.
H/T – Twitter Moments
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2017.