Brittany Furlan Doesn’t Mind Husband Tommy Lee’s Naked Photos: ‘Nudity Is Not a Big Deal’

Furlan, 36, says that her 60-year-old husband is a real “goofball” as is his unpredictable behavior on social media. She recalled a time where he posted a full-frontal nude, noting it as a part of his charm.

“That’s what I love about him, is he’s so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I’m like, ‘Oh God, why are you posting that?’ My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny,” she shared. “People get up in arms and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.’ I don’t care, really.”

“I have no control of him. He is his own person. If he wants to post his weiner, I don’t personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all. ‘Oh, a penis.’ Who cares?” she added.

Lee and Furlan got married in 2019 after two years of dating. Furlan often uses their relationship as inspiration for her stand-up comedy routines. Much like the drummer, Furlan is known for being raunchy and giving R-rated glimpses into her personal life. Recently, she joked that her vagina was “normal” before she married Lee.

Furlan coins herself an “extroverted introvert” who’s capable of abandoning all boundaries during her standup acts.

“I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I’m dealing with,” she added. “That’s just what I’ve done since I was little. I essentially learned it from when my parents would fight. I would try to distract them by being funny.”

Furlan also talked about how, though her husband is still very rock ‘n’ roll, their hard-partying days are mostly over.

“Everyone’s pretty much sober now, so they’re really mellow,” she said about Lee and his bandmates. “Everyone has wives and children, so they’re not bringing girls backstage. The craziest thing they do is have a cookout and light fireworks. They’re all grown up.”

When she isn’t on the road with him, they stay in constant communication. “We’re always in contact. I talk to him more than I talk to anyone in my life,” she shared. “It’s fun to have a little bit of time apart because then you get to miss the person.”