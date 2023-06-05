Michael Keaton Says He’s Had The ‘Most Fun’ Filming ‘Beetlejuice 2’

The actor was at Empire’s VIP event on Saturday and was very excited to return to his role as a mischievous ghost and “bio-exorcist.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f—in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie,” Keaton shared about the original 1998 film. Tim Burton directed the initial film and is now involved in the sequel.

“[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘if it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something,” Keaton added.

“F—in’ great,” he continued. “It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

On Saturday, there was an advanced showing of The Flash, which stars Michael Keaton in a reprisal of his iconic role from the 1989 Batman movie that was also screened at the event.

Last month, it was officially announced that there would be a sequel to Beetlejuice. Winona Ryder will be reprising her role as Lydia Deetz . Additionally, Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux have been cast as newcomers.

After a few unsuccessful attempts to create a sequel to Beetlejuice, Tim Burton expressed his doubts that a second movie would ever be made in 2019. In the 1990s, there was a script for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, while in the 2010s there was another movement to revive the characters. However, production stalled and the sequel never came to fruition.

In 2022, Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, agreed to a deal for the sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.