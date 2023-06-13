Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement One Year After Trial

It took a while, but Amber Heard has finally given Johnny Depp the money she owed him as a result of that defamation trial.

Well, some of it.

Depp was awarded $5 million by the court one year ago. Heard instead paid him $1 million as part of a settlement.

Depp, of course, does not need the money. So the actor is divvying it up to five different charities, per People. Each will receive $200,000. Those charities: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Depp, 60, and Heard, 37, each made appeals following the June 1, 2022, verdict, but ultimately decided to drop those appeals and settle in December.

Heard has still not admitted to falsely accusing Depp of abuse while the couple was married, as she did in a Washington op-ed piece, leading to Depp’s defamation suit.

At the time of the settlement, Heard stressed she was not admitting any sort of guilt.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” Heard wrote. “I defended my truth, in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimized when they come forward.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Depp has continued to gain roles following the trial. Heard, not so much.

“The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” Depp’s attorney’s said in a statement, via People. “The payment of $1 million — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”

