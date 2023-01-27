Amy Robach and T.J. Holms are reportedly leaving ABC amid several weeks of discussion about their supposed romance. According to TMZ, they have been following a “marathon meditation session,” where it’s been decided that the anchors will not be returning to GMA3. The website went on to add that they have severed ties with the Broadcasting Company and will both “receive payouts per their contracts.”

Several insiders within the company describe the mediation as being “extremely contentious,” with ABC Representatives allegedly accusing both of the anchors of various forms of misconduct. One source allegedly told TMZ that the whole thing was a “witch hunt”

One of the several accusations about Robach alleged was that she had liquor in her dressing room, but some sources called it “ridiculous” saying that the bottles had been sent from ABC executives. The insider went on to insist it was just a way to get rid of the reporter since bottles of liquor had also been sent to other on-air staff and said well.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Reportedly Won’t Be Returning To ‘GMA3’

Another accusation against Robach stated that she allegedly went to the college football national championship game a year ago and then reportedly “came to work the next day drunk.” However, a source went on to call the allegations “insane,” insisting that she was just tired.

Both Holmes and Robach have been accused of not handling their “ romance appropriately,” and waiting too long to disclose it to ABC executives. ABC allegedly stated that their behavior on set was “uncomfortable” for several staff members, according to TMZ.

The duo, whose romance was revealed at the end of November, had been pulled off the air while several bosses investigated the alleged affair. It was revealed just last month that Holmes had indeed filed for a divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage. The two wed back in 2010 and share a daughter, Sabine, together. Holmes is also Father to Jaiden and Brianna from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach married Andrew Shue in 2010 and reportedly split last year.