Amy Schumer Pokes Fun At ‘Sociopaths’ Hilaria and Alec Baldwin in New Standup

It might not be a match made in heaven, but Amy Schumer claims that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are perfect for each other — for the worst reasons.

In her latest Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact, the humorist weighed in on some of the controversies surrounding the Baldwin family. Specifically, she zeroed in on Hilaria’s sketchy habit of pretending to be from Spain.

“Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?” Schumer began. “I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry,” she added, switching to a Spanish accent. “Hilaria Baldwin. I just can’t wrap my head around this story.”

Amy Schumer Brings Up Hilaria Baldwin Controversy

Apparently, Alec Baldwin introduced the comedian to his wife backstage at SNL. During their brief conversation, Hilaria claimed to be “from España.” Schumer went on to do a number of impressions of the yoga instructor’s accent, including the time she reportedly forgot how to say “cucumber.”

“They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” she said, via USA Today.

It was then that that Trainwreck star revealed that Hilaria was not from Spain, nor did she have Spanish roots.

“All of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain,” she said, adding, “Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”

However, Schumer wasn’t out to expose Hilaria Baldwin‘s roots, which the actress joked could be traced back to the Mayflower. In fact, the internet has already been pointing out the inconsistencies between her background and the persona she projects for years.

According to Insider, a number of Twitter users spoke up in 2020 claiming to have known Hilaria in high school. At the time, they said, she went by Hillary and did not have a Spanish accent. Since then, the Living Clearly Method author has clarified via social media that she was born in Boston and has never claimed to be ethnically Spanish. However, she did say that she considers her culture to be a mixture of Spanish and American.

“I’m not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, ok?” Schumer clarified. “I think what had happened was she went to Spain. And I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston… loooved it!” She added, “Did you know you can just decide where you’re from?”

Resuming her point, Schumer continued, “All evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone.” She was referring to the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in a prop gun accident at Baldwin’s hands on the set of Rust.

Finally, the comedian concluded that neither spouse cared about the other’s public scandals. She ended with a hopeful message to the audience. “Find someone who can stand you.”