Jon Hamm Raves About Tina Fey and The New ‘Mean Girls’ Musical

During the premiere of his new film Maggie Moore(s) at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Mad Men star Jon Hamm spoke to ET about working with Tina Fey for the upcoming film, Mean Girls: The Musical. Fey also stars in Maggie Moore(s), and Hamm dished on the experience of making that film as well.

Maggie Moore(s) stars Hamm as a police chief who is struggling to find answers while searching for the killer of two women with the same name. Fey plays a nosy woman who joins Hamm’s character in his investigation.

Maggie Moore(s) also reunites Hamm with his Mad Men co-star John Flattery, who directed the new film. The movie had its world premiere earlier this week at Tribeca and will be released theatrically on June 16.

Jon Hamm Discusses Working With Tina Fey

While speaking about working with Fey in the comedic crime thriller, Hamm said, “Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she’s an amazing person. We’ve known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other’s talent and abilities and what we bring to the table. And we were both excited to tell the story. I was very pleased that she said yes to the role, and I was very pleased to get to act opposite her again.”

Hamm has worked with Fey on many projects, including 30 Rock, Modern Love, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Hamm will work with Fey once again in a film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical, taking on the iconic yet problematic role of Coach Carr, a character who was originally played by Dwayne Hill.

Fey co-wrote the script for the new film and will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury. When asked about working with Fey on the upcoming musical comedy, Hamm didn’t reveal much but offered an interesting answer nonetheless.

Hamm told ET, “Tina will come off the top rope and drop an elbow on my head, but it’s very good. The script’s really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it’s giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked.”

The film version of Mean Girls: The Musical, which was a hit Broadway adaptation of the original 2004 comedy film, is set to hit theaters as early as October 3 of this year, but could be released at some point in 2024 instead. October 3 would be an ironic release date, since that particular date is mentioned several times in the original film, which starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, among others.