Southwest Airlines Offering 40% Off Tickets to Celebrate 52 Years of Flying

When you spend your entire existence in the air, well, you need some help along the way.

So Southwest Airlines has come up with a way to thank its customers, offering 40 percent off tickets to celebrate its 52nd birthday.

Finally, an airline is making travel worth all the headaches. And if not entirely worth it, at least a whole lot cheaper. The deal lasts through June 18, the official birthday of the company.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, Wanna Get Away Day, on June 18,” Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “Wanna Get Away Day is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its customers and employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign.”

Southwest Airlines

Now, before we all get too excited, there are a few things of note. Namely, travel for the deal must take place between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14, and the entire thing will be blacked out from Nov. 16-27. The Southwest website offers a little more when it comes to the fine print.

Also, along with the discount, Southwest is offering prizes through June 18. The list includes 10,000 Rapid Rewards points for 10 lucky winners. There is also a prize for a free round-trip ticket for the contest entrant and a guest — every day.

