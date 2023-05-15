Are Tom Cruise and Shakira Dating?

Superstar Tom Cruise, 60, made headlines when he was spotted with “Hips Don’t Lie” singer Shakira, 46, at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Now, rumors are running rampant around the internet that Cruise and Shakira are an item.

A source close to both Cruise and Shakira claims that Cruise “is extremely interested in pursuing her,” and that “There is chemistry.” Shakira and her partner of 12 years, Gerard Piqué, have recently split. Piqué is now dating Clara Chia Marti, and it is rumored that Piqué was having an affair with Marti while he was still with Shakira. Shakira and Piqué share two children, 8-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Milan.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Shakira and Tom Cruise May Already be an Item

A source close to Shakira told Page Six, “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, a nice-looking guy, and he is talented. And she isn’t taller than him.” The last bit seems to be a slight joke, making fun of media reports that Tom Cruise is very short, when, in reality, he is 5-foot-7. Shakira is 5-foot-2.

At the race, Cruise and Shakira were spotted having a conversation at a private hospitality suite after watching the event together. It was reported that Cruise is smitten with Shakira and that he even had flowers sent to her.

Shakira, who now resides in Miami, has been having a bit of a hard time following the end of her relationship with Piqué. Back in September, the three-time Grammy winner opened up to Elle about the tumultuous time, saying, “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.”

Cruise has had his own history of rocky relationships. The Top Gun: Maverick star has been married and divorced three times. His most recent marriage to Katie Holmes ended in divorce in 2012 after about six years. Only time will tell if Cruise and Shakira will enter into a serious relationship.