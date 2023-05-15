Biden Says ‘White Supremacy’ Is The Biggest Threat To America (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke at a commencement ceremony for Howard University over the weekend. Biden was seen on camera fidgeting, seemingly unable to sit still before he spoke. See a clip of that moment below…

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Biden is having trouble sitting still this morning pic.twitter.com/Oj6piht5Hp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2023

President Biden also received an honorary degree from Howard during the ceremony. Howard praised Biden for his “sound analytical intellect” and “popularity on both sides of the aisle”. A total farce.

Before he went to his Delaware beach home today, Biden was given an honorary doctorate from Howard University for his "sound analytical intellect" and "popularity on both sides of the aisle" 😂 pic.twitter.com/tThjvIGR56 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2023

Remember, President Trump gave HBCUs billions and billions of dollars in funding during his Presidency. Now we see how much loyalty the HBCUs have. Trump provides the funding, Biden gets the honorary degree.

It is my opinion that the entire concept of a ‘Historically Black College’ is racist. Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and other Ivy League schools have been ‘historically white’ for hundreds of years, yet they give no special favors to White students. In fact, White students face some of the harshest entry requirements in the Nation.

It would be racist for Harvard, Princeton, and Yale to hand out special favors to white students, based on their ‘historically white’ status, just as it is racist for a college to favor black students because of the color of their skin.

During his speech, President Biden claimed that ‘white supremacy’ is the biggest threat to our ‘homeland’, a statement which actually garnered APPLAUSE from the audience. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN at Howard University: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU…" pic.twitter.com/qPL3bkGsCx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2023

White supremacy is not a widespread issue. It is not a threat to America. A much more reticent threat to America is the ideology of ‘black supremacy’, preached by rogue bandits who inhabit our inner cities and make life a living hell for millions of law-abiding Black Americans.

While the wealthy HBCUs clap at Biden’s lie, millions of Black Americans are locked in their houses in cities across America, not daring to step out into the lawless territory of gangland criminals.

Black supremacy is a far more serious and prevalent issue for Americans of all colors, however, neither black nor white supremacy serves a greater danger to Americans than the BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

Our World standing as a Nation is crumbling under the Biden Administration. Inflation is out of control. China is replacing us in every region, from Latin America to the Middle East, and all Biden seems to be able to do is cry about a non-existent boogeyman of ‘White Supremacy’.

Perhaps, as Biden and his cronies did with Tucker Carlson, ‘White Supremacy’ is only a descriptor placed onto the enemies of the Democrat political establishment so that our Government may attempt to justify their all-out assault on their own political opponents.