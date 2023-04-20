Are Woody Harrelson and Really Matthew McConaughey Related?

Woody Harrelson recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and further discussed the shocking revelation that Matthew McConaughey made while he was a guest on the podcast Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa. McConaughey shared that his mother implied that he and his good pal Harrelson may actually share the same father. McConaughey and Harrelson are also set to appear together in a new series called Brother from Another Mother.

While speaking with Colbert, Harrelson said, “Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time … I mean, this is crazy. We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup and I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets.”

Why Matthew McConaughey Doesn’t Want to Have a DNA Test

Harrelson elaborated further on the revelation of McConaughey’s mother, saying, “And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew … your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. ‘I knew your father.'”

While Harrelson mentioned that he would like to take a DNA test to find out for once and for all if he and his close friend are actually brothers, he shared that McConaughey is not keen on the idea. Harrelson said, “The thing is, we want to go for a test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

McConaughey touched upon his own thoughts on the idea of having a DNA test while speaking to Kelly Ripa, saying, “It’s a little easier for Wood to say ‘come on, let’s do it,’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take the chance to go ‘wait a minute, you’re telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years’ and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game.”

