Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Divorce From Maria Shriver Was ‘Very Difficult’

The actor opened up about his divorce during his cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that the divorce was “very difficult.” It was “my failure,” the actor shared.

In his new Netflix CIA series FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed how his character Luke’s marriage not working out was “deliberately autobiographical.” He opened up about the similarities between himself and the character he plays.

Two months before Shiver filed for divorce in July 2011, Schwarzenegger made a public admission that he had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, 25, with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

“We were laughing about it — it feels like it’s a documentary,” he shared. “The difference is, in the show, he doesn’t consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it’s going to screw up her relationship, too. But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f – – -up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he’s deep down still in love with his wife.”

When asked about if he missed being married, the actor said “No.” “[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I’m really proud of her, and I love her.”

He also talked about navigating the divorce and co-parenting with Shriver. “She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together.”

“If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me,” he stated.