Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Matters into His Own Hands, Filling Up Pothole in His Neighborhood After Weeks of Upset

This past Tuesday, beloved action hero turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was a real-life hero when he filled in a pothole that has been bugging his community for a while. Schwarzenegger posted a video to Twitter that depicted the actor piling gravel into a long pothole in his residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.

In the video, which featured other men helping Schwarzenegger, a woman pulls up to Schwarzenegger and his team in her car. She proceeds to exclaim, “Thank you!” as Schwarzenegger explained what he was doing. He said, “You’re welcome You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For 3 weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Schwarzenegger’s post held the caption, “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Fans of Schwarzenegger rushed to the comments section of his post to share humorous anecdotes. One fan called Schwarzenegger “the tarminator” while another wrote, “Come with me if you want to pave.” Twitter user @willsheehan_8 celebrated the former governor, commenting, “Love to see it, former Gov. out fixing potholes.” Some Twitter users in the comments were not as excited about Schwarzenegger’s actions. @ripsrus commented, “I wonder how big the fine will be.”

Although Schwarzenegger’s act was definitely righteous, it seems to be confirmed that what he covered up wasn’t actually a pot hole at all. According to a reporter, the hole that Schwarzenegger covered was a “service trench related to active, permitted work performed at the location.”

The associated press has reported that potholes have become an even bigger problem than they already were in Los Angeles. There have apparently been 19,600 repair requests in just the last few months.