Kim Kardashian Achieves Perfect Score on Law Midterm Ahead of Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to her goal of becoming a lawyer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently sat down with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie at the opening of her SKIMS pop-up to talk business, family, and, of course, her law career.

“I’m still studying, ” said Kardashian of her progress, “I’m actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. It’s my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I’ve been sharing my struggle.”

She continued, “But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through.”

The reality star also revealed that she’s pretty close to completing her education.

“Hopefully in the next year or so, I can take the official bar and be done,” she said.

Keeping Up with Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Kim K has been pretty open about both her successes and struggles as she pursues her law degree. People tells us that the SKIMS founder recently shared a vulnerable moment with her fans via social media. On her Instagram story, she posted a photo of her notes from class captioned, “SOS.”

In the past, Kardashian has mentioned that she’d be willing to trade in her celebrity status for a full-time career as a lawyer. Speaking at the Time 100 Summit, she told the story of how her prison reform work changed her life and inspired her to move forward with her legal education.

“I always joke with my mom, who is my manager. I say ‘Kim K’ is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,” she told her host.

Kim has encouraged others to join her fight for prison reform. The television personality was influential in creating The Future Shapers Advisory Council to get young people participating in the movement. She also got her sister Khloé Kardashian to visit a California prison with her so that they could listen to the inmates’ experiences.

