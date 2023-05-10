‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Starring Michael Keaton to Hit Theaters in 2024

It’s showtime, Beetlejuice fans! Warner Bros has announced a release date for the sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 is officially coming to theaters on September 6, 2024, according to Variety. So far, we know that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will reprise their roles as “ghost with the most” Beetlejuice and beloved goth girl Lydia Deetz. Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega will be joining the cast as grown-up Deetz’s daughter. Justin Theroux will also appear on screen, though his role is not yet known.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Production on the film is expected to begin on May 10 by Plan B Entertainment, founded by Brad Pitt. Tim Burton will return to direct the sequel of his 1988 hit. No plot details have surfaced as of yet.

Tim Burton Has Teased Beetlejuice 2 for a Long Time

Tim Burton in 2023. Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images.

This highly-anticipated sequel has been a long time coming! Winona Ryder had hinted at the possibility of another Beetlejuice film back in 2015, Variety tells us.

“I think I can confirm it,” she told Seth Myers on The Late Show, explaining how Tim Burton had already spilled the beans during an interview. “He said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing it, and Winona’s going to be in it,” she repeated, adding, “If he said it, I can say it.”

The idea of a Beetlejuice sequel has been in the works since shortly after the release of the first film. According to Parade, Burton was set to direct Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which would see the Deetz family in Hawaii. However, the filmmaker decided to lend his dark talents to Batman Returns. Instead of a film, we got a four-season animated series chronicling the adventures of Beetlejuice and Lydia, which ran from 1989-1991.

In 2011, there was talk of Warner Bros reviving the sequel attempt, but the project was once again suspended in 2019. Instead, we got a Broadway musical retelling of the original ghostly tale.

Needless to say, Beetlejuice 2 is long overdue. We’re dying to see it!