Bill Hader Confirms Relationship with Ali Wong, Ending Months of Speculation

After dating for just a few months back in late 2020, a rep for Bill Hader spoke with Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that the Barry star, 44, and Ali Wong, 40, have rekindled their relationship. Hader also hinted at the fact that he and the Beef actress are currently romantically involved in a recent interview with Collider.

Hader told Collider, “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Videos by Rare

Bill Hader and Ali Wong Are an Item Again

Hader and Wong are both divorced. Hader was married to film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018 and the couple share three young daughters, Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8. Hader has been rumored to have dated several other famous women since his divorce, including Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick, but likes to keep his private life out of the limelight for the sake of his kids. Regarding his children, Hader once told The Hollywood Reporter, “They just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta got divorced last year, and are reportedly on good terms. Wong and Hakuta have vowed to “continue to co-parent lovingly.” The former couple share two children, Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

Hader has had a very busy career and personal life as of late and seems to need some time to settle down. During the same conversation with Collider, Hader continued, “I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading. Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn’t really focus on anything. So, it’s more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break.” Although he needs his relaxation time, he didn’t say anything about that not including his “girlfriend.”