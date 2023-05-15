Britney Spears Slams Media For ‘Bullying Me & Saying Hateful Things’

Spears has a message for the media about the way it has “bullied her” and spewed “hateful things” about her.

Addressing The Rumor Mill

The singer took to Instagram on Friday and addressed pop culture outlets making claims about a caffeine addiction that has her drinking Red Bull and other drinks to stay awake for several days.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The photo she posted included a quote from popular blogger Thoughts From Aisle 4. The quote read: In every relationship there’s the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that’s even possible.

She wrote a lengthy caption underneath the photo addressing the rumors spread about her by the media.

“I’m sharing because summer is around the corning and I’m sweating my toots off like there’s no tomorrow 😆 !!!” she began.

The post continued, “Not really to get in shape but I like to sweat !!! I feel like I’ve accomplished something, you know ??? I’ve just started ballet 🩰 lessons and it’s really different … keeping my head held high is not always easy if your confidence level isn’t so high !!! I do small workouts because I don’t like long … I know the meditation in yoga is good but I’m honestly not into it at the moment !!! “

“I’m reposting a lot of footage because it’s good to backtrack when a lot has happened and to look back and realize it makes sense now !!! My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with 🙄 …. Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea 🍵 is my prized possession !!! You clever little turds 💩😂 … Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever … “ she added.

The post concluded, “I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes for my friend’s daughter … I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things … I’d like to check in on some of my fans !!! How are you guys doing ??? What’s going on in your lives ??? How are you feeling lately ??? What activities are you doing these days 🌷🌷🌷 ???”