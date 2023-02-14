Celebrities Who Have Won on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

There’s something about Wheel of Fortune that keeps audiences feeling like they’re part of the game. The excitement, the ups and downs — the wheel of emotions is tangible as we shout out the answers from our living rooms. But nothing quite compares to watching celebrities jump in on the action. We get to watch them squirm while they try to win up to $1 million for their charity of choice. Here are the celebs who have won big prizes on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune since its inception in 2021.

Tony Hawk and Leslie Jones: Season 1 Episode 1

On the very first episode of CWOF, legendary skater Tony Hawk went up against comedian Leslie Jones and actress Chandra Wilson. Jones was representing Feeding America, Wilson was representing Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and Hawk was at bat for Feeding San Diego. It was the first and only episode all season where both Bonus Rounds were won. In the second game, Tony Hawk won the season’s biggest cash prize of $173,800 for Feeding San Diego. Jones also snagged a hefty win of $117,400.

Teri Hatcher: Season 1 Episode 2

Actress Teri Hatcher won $143,250 for The People Concern after a strong showing. She was obviously excited as at one point she blurted out an answer way too early. Hatcher was up against comedian Drew Carey for The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and actress Chrissy Metz for Blessings in a Backpack.

Constance Zimmer: Season 1 Episode 4

Actress Constance Zimmer was competing against Journalist Maria Menounos and actress Yvette Nicole Brown in this one. Zimmer ended up winning $136,850 for World Central Kitchen. Menounos was trying for The Brain Trust at Cedars-Sinai while Brown was playing for DonorsChoose.

Jennie Garth: Season 1 Episode 6

90210 actress Jennie Garth went up against TV host Karamo Brown and actor Patton Oswalt in this episode. Garth was there for the Central Illinois Food Bank, Brown was for Hollywood Food Coalition, and Oswalt was for World Central Kitchen. Garth took home $100,000 for her food bank.

Jason Alexander: Season 2 Episode 1

Actor Jason Alexander brought home a massive prize of $198,650 for Americares. Dancing phenom Cheryl Burke was playing for PhilDev while pro wrestler Michael “The Miz” Mizanin was playing for Connor’s Cure at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Caroline Rhea: Season 2 Episode 2

Comedian and actress Caroline Rhea won this episode, handing over $118,000 to the Dempsey Center. She was up against actor Andy Richter for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and rapper Vanilla Ice for Little Smiles.

Amber Riley: Season 2 Episode 3

Actress Amber Riley broke the record for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at the time of her near $250,000 win. After winning both Bonus Rounds, she donated her near quarter-million-dollar jackpot to a Place Called Home. Singer Donny Osmond was playing for Caesars Cares. Comedian Jeff Garlin was playing for Fuck Cancer.

Melissa Joan Hart: Season 2 Episode 4

Despite Amber Riley breaking Celebrity Wheel of Fortune records on the previous episode, Melissa Joan Hart blew everyone out of the water on this one. Hart officially became the first celebrity to bring home the $1 million prize and donated it to Youth Villages. Actor Tituss Burgess played for Broadway Dreams Foundation Corporation. Actress Lacey Chabert played for New Day Foundation for Families.

Hayley Joel Osment: Season 2 Episode 12

Actor Hayley Joel Osment brought home almost $140,000 for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in this one. He was competing against actress Tatyana Ali for Commonsense Childbirth and chef Curtis Stone for Chrysalis.

Mark Duplass: Season 3 Episode 1

Actor and producer Mark Duplass won and donated over $100,000 to BlinkNow after winning against rapper Snoop Dogg and comedian Amanda Seales. Snoop played for Youth Football League and Seales played for Donors Choose.

Nikki Glaser and Thomas Lennon: Season 3 Episode 4

Comedian Nikki Glaser barely missed the $1 million jackpot on this episode but still won $100,000 for the Ocean Conservancy. She competed against comedian Tig Notaro for World Resources Institute and actor Thomas Lennon for a dog charity. Lennon also walked away with $100,000, making many a furry tail wag with joy.

Joel Madden: Season 3 Episode 6

Singer Joel Madden won a hefty $198,250 in this episode. He donated it to Making It Better for Kids With Osteosarcoma. Madden was competing against actress Francia Raisa for the International Community Foundation and actress Jenifer Lewis for The KIS Foundation.

Will there be a Season 4 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune? As of now, the spin-off hasn’t been renewed or canceled. Stay tuned!