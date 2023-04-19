Chris Evans Reveals His Key Ingredient for a Perfect First Date

First dates can be rough, even when you’re a celebrity. However, Chris Evans has a game plan!

The Captain America star took to the red carpet last Tuesday for the premiere of his new action rom-com, Ghosted. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Evans explained one element he considers a must-have for any first date: location, location, location!

Videos by Rare

According to the Avengers actor, the best place to go on a first date is, “Anywhere where you can just chat. Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation.”

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas at the Ghosted premiere. Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

In Ghosted, Chris Evans plays single man Cole Riggan, who has what he thinks is the perfect first date with an incredible woman, Sadie. When he doesn’t hear from her again, he sets out on an international journey to find her— only to discover that she’s a secret agent!

Of his character’s quest, the actor said, “He really had a connection, and he thought it was something, so I understand the reason. But it is a bit much.”

Sadie, Cole’s dream girl, is played by the gorgeous Ana de Armas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, their chemistry is off the charts, both on and off the screen.

“Some people, you just get along with,” said Evans, “I have great working relationships with a lot of people in this town and if you have a good one, it’s nice to run it back. And Ana and I are lucky enough to have found ways to get on screen together again.”

De Armas revealed that working with her Knives Out co-star again, this time as a love interest, was part of her latest role’s appeal.

“That’s why I also wanted to do this movie,” she said, “because that kind of dynamic, we’ve never had on the screen and I wanted to enjoy that with Chris, not only in real life but also on film.”

You can watch their on-screen rapport in Ghosted on Apple TV+ this Friday, April 21.