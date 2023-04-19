Iowa Teens Admit to Killing Spanish Teacher with Bat over Poor Grade

Willard Miller, 17, and Jeremy Goodale, 18, two youths who murdered their Spanish teacher, 66-year-old Nohema Graber, back on November 2, 2021, have pleaded guilty to the crime. The boys are facing a life sentence for the heinous crime but with the possibility of parole, which has been recommended by prosecutors as part of the plea agreement. Court documents revealed that the main motive for the grisly crime was a bad grade given to Miller that would drastically affect his GPA.

The despicable act occurred after Miller met Graber to discuss his grade in her class. After the conversation, Miller and Goodale apparently followed Graber to Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, a place she frequented daily. The boys reportedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat and were seen leaving the park in Graber’s van. The next day, Graber’s badly beaten body was found underneath a tarp at the park. The van was abandoned by the culprits in a desolate area, who then walked back home.

Heinous Murder of Iowa Teacher By Her Students

Graber leaves behind three daughters and her tragic passing has left her family understandably devastated. Graber’s daughter Nohema Marie Graber posted a tribute to her late mother on Facebook, writing, “We’ve lost an absolute angel in our family. It is all thanks to her for instilling a love of travel and languages that my brothers and I have continued to experience the world throughout our lives. We had the wonderful fortune of growing up in a home filled with such an abundance of warmth and love. I will miss her loud laugh and dancing with her to any music that was playing, she had so much joy in her eyes and such a deep sense of faith.”

The post continued, “To the two teenagers that so cruelly took her life, it is clear that they need more love and light in their hearts. But I agree with my oldest brother Christian, all we can do is forgive. I am filled with so much gratitude to have had such a strong and beautiful woman as my mother. And from the outpouring of messages, it’s incredibly touching to know that her presence impacted so many. What a blessing she is, we know that her soul lives on in heaven.”

The boys were originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Both Miller and Goodale are being charged as adults. Miller first struck Graber with the bat, but Goodale delivered another blow when the boys realized the first hit did not kill the beloved Spanish teacher. Miller had initially denied his involvement in the crime but claimed he was aware that it occurred. Goodale is set to be sentenced on August 21, while Miller will receive his sentence on July 5.

