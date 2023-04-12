Jana Kramer Reflects on Her ‘Absolute Worst’ Blind Date with Brody Jenner

When it comes to awkward first date experiences, country music singer Jana Kramer has a story that’ll leave you cringing with second-hand embarrassment.

In an episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the celeb sat down with reality star Heidi Montag Pratt to reminisce over a double date with the cast of The Hills gone terribly wrong. While Heidi had appeared with Spencer Pratt (now her husband), Jana was set up with Brody Jenner (son of Caitlyn Jenner and stepson to Kris Jenner).

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Sitting down with a table full of co-stars who already knew each other wasn’t the only awkward part of the evening. In fact, the musician cited meeting Heidi as one of the night’s highlights.

“You were so sweet,” Kramer reassured her guest. “But it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all.”

The former One Tree Hill actress recalled that she attempted to leave the date early, only to walk right into an even more humiliating scenario— literally!

“There were mirrors on the walls,” she said. “Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it’s all a f—ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror.”

Thankfully, Kramer’s dating woes appear to be behind her. She’s now in a loving relationship with soccer coach Allan Russel, and she couldn’t be happier.

“I’m in a new chapter, and it feels really nice,” the singer told People at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “For the first time, I’m really embracing it, and I’m trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter.”

Read More: Emily Ratajkowski Addresses Dating Rumors and Opens Up about Her Sex Life