Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Being Set on Fire in ‘Extraction 2’

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth is apparently smoking hot in Extraction 2 — literally!

Videos by Rare

At the New York City premiere on Monday, the action star spoke with People about some of the stunts he performed on set. Apparently, this included being set on fire.

“Initially, when Same pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, ‘Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?'” he said, referring to the film’s director, Sam Hargrave. “And then the excitement kicks in.”

Chris Hemsworth Talks Grueling Action Scenes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

The Avengers star added, “On the day it’s like being a kid, it’s like being involved in the most crazy sporting experience you’ve ever been a part of.”

Hemsworth also said that his children got to witness some of the action sequences behind the scenes.

“My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff and they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate,” he recounted.

Of course, the Thor actor also admitted that he sustained his share of injuries on set.

“Lots of bumps and scrapes and all that,” he said. “It’s all part of the fun. It’s good.”

Chris Hemsworth appeared on Good Morning America to talk about one action scene that took six weeks to shoot.

“There were about three or 400 extras in the opening sequence of that shot, and things on fire — I was on fire at one point,” he said. “It was by far the most exhausting, physically draining taxing experience I have ever had.”

The actor has been teasing fans with clips from his new film on Instagram. One still showed him in the middle of a fight scene with part of his arm set aflame.

“Can’t wait for you to check out the full scene where I’m literally on fire,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

Extraction 2 continues the story of mercenary Tyler Rake as he takes on the dangerous, action-packed mission of rescuing an imprisoned family. It will be available to stream on Netflix on June 16.