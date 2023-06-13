Mother of Two Falls to Her Death After Attempting to Rescue Teen at California Waterfall

48-year-old mother of two, Sarah Crocker, fell down a waterfall and died at Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest after saving a teen girl from the same fate. This past Thursday at around 10 AM, Crocker and four teenagers, whom she was accompanying, walked along a waterfall when one of the teens slipped.

Crocker grabbed the girl, but then died after falling into the bottom pool area of the waterfall. The teen girl suffered from back and neck injuries, which are reported to be severe but non-life-threatening. The girl was flown to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, but she is alive because of Crocker’s heroic actions.

Heroic Mother Dies After Saving Girl

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding the incident that partly reads, “The woman supervising the teenagers attempted to keep the girl from going over the ledge. Unfortunately, both the woman and girl fell and suffered severe injuries.”

According to the medical examiner, Crocker’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force injuries.” Her death has been ruled as an accident. According to The US Forest Service, Three Sisters Falls is an “often crowded, yet challenging hike,” but “Those who are interested in extreme hiking, mountain climbing, rock traversing, or otherwise challenging hikes will still appreciate elements of this trail, particularly if hiking to the third waterfall or traversing the rocky bottom.”

Crocker, who is from California, held a job as a naturalist at the Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, which is located in south Orange County. According to the Nature Reserve’s website, “Sarah grew up outdoors, the daughter of an Environmental Educator, observing animals and plants in their Native Habitats. Inspired by spending time in our wild open spaces, Sarah finds that the only thing better than studying the natural world is sharing that experience with others.”

As stated in a GoFundMe page for Crocker’s family, “Sarah was pure joy. Her love of family, friends and all things outdoors made her special to all who knew her.” Crocker is survived by her two children, Owen and Delaney, as well as her husband, Brad.

