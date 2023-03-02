Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Cuddle with Their Three Kids in Heartwarming Photo

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying being a new mom of three, with recently sharing a delightful family photograph on her Instagram. The photos show her husband John Legend, along with all three of their children, posing directly at the camera.

The family of five can be seen seated on a sofa, with Luna Simone, 7, holding her 6-week-old sister, Esti Maxine, while leaning towards her father. On the other side, their son Miles Theodore, 4, sits with his arms around his mother.

“Next goal – all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” Teigen joked.

John Legend, 44, sported a neon-pink Gucci sweatshirt, while his wife wore a black sports bra and gray leggings. The model had her hair pulled back, wore no makeup, and snuggled up beside her spouse. Luna wore pink, similar to her father, while Miles is seen wearing a matching blue tie-dyed T-shirt and pants. The youngest member of the family, baby Esti, was wrapped up warmly in a blanket.

A Sweet Family Photo

Through an an interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet, he spoke about how impressed he was with Teigen’s recovery following the cesarean delivery of their daughter Esti on Jan. 13.

“There’s still a lot of recovery, but she’s doing great with it,” Legend stated. “She’s so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I’m always in awe of her for that.”

“[It’s] very exciting,” the EGOT winner added. “I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love.”

“I just think we’re more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we’re just more comfortable being parents now,” he stated “So dare I say, it’s easier.”