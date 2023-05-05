‘Yellowstone’ Officially Coming to an End After Season 5

It appears the Dutton ranch will never be the same.

That’s because the end of Yellowstone, and Kevin Costner as John Dutton, is upon us.

As you may know, the smash hit Western from Paramount and creator Taylor Sheridan is in the middle of Season 5 and on a break. You may also know about the reported drama involving Costner and Sheridan.

Well, know this too — Season 5 will be the end of Yellowstone as we know it, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios president/CEO Chris McCarthy announced, via Variety.

Season 5 will return in November, air its final episode in December, and then move on to an untitled sequel series. We can all assume that the sequel will not involve Costner.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” McCarthy said in a statement.

He does make a valid point. Just about everything Sheridan writes turns to gold, including the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown.

Yellowstone Officially Ending

Now, there is talk Matthew McConaughey could front the Yellowstone sequel, and if there ever were a modern actor who would make a natural cowboy, it is McConaughey. Sheridan, a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, undoubtedly recognizes that.

But for now, it’s all speculation.

All we really know is this is it for Costner and perhaps the most successful drama series of the past decade.

All shows eventually come to an end, and the good news for Yellowstone is it will likely do it while still on top.

And given Sheridan’s success as a writer and series creator, everyone can assume that whatever he follows with next will be at least as good, possibly better.

As Variety noted: “Sheridan currently has a massive overall deal with Paramount, under which he has launch the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, as well as the shows Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. He also has the upcoming shows Lioness, Land Man and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, with several more in development.”